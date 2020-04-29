Dr. Jeffrey Escher

Jeffrey Ethan Escher, MD, 72, died Sunday, April 26, of complications from COVID-19.
A 60-year resident of Scarsdale, he attended Greenacres School and graduated from Scarsdale High School, as a soccer champion, class of ’65. He graduated from Columbia University before receiving his medical degree from the Université Libre de Bruxelles, Faculté de Médecine, where he met his wife, Monique Brion.
Dr. Escher was a geriatric specialist working and teaching in New York/tri-state area nursing homes and hospitals, and most recently cared for COVID-19 patients before falling ill himself. He loved hearing the stories and wisdom of his patients, and would go above and beyond to make sure they were comfortable and cared for, according to his family. They said he “selflessly gave everything he had for others and then some. He was once, and always, a doctor.”
Even without a stethoscope, Dr. Escher was “always kind, generous and eager to support others,” said his family, noting his joy of cooking and his custom to always make enough to share. His quick breads and experimental stews “were the best, and left plates clean,” they said.
He was an avid musician and chose the trumpet early on. That passion followed him his entire life as he played in all kinds of settings, including annually with his shofar during High Holy Days at Westchester Reform Temple, and most recently as a member of the Westchester-based Dixieland Jazz Band. When he wasn’t playing, he was reading and loved to share the “most riveting descriptions of the far off lands in the stories he enjoyed,” said his family.
Dr. Escher is survived by his wife, Monique; his two sons, Max and Sam and his sister, Dara Gordon. “His generosity, wisdom and love will be dearly missed by all those whose lives he touched,” said his family.
A memorial service will be broadcast by Westchester Reform Temple, Friday, May 1, at 11 a.m. via wrtemple.org/live-stream/. To view it, click on the image of WRT’s main sanctuary.
The family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association “In Memory of Dr. Jeffrey Escher” at act.alz.org/goto/Jeffrey_Escher_MD.
