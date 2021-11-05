Dr. John Sigmund Gimesh, father of Scarsdale residents Cynthia G. Samwick and Andrea G. Seiden, died Oct. 29 at age 91.
He was a Holocaust survivor from Budapest, Hungary, who escaped during the Hungarian Revolution, then served as a colonel and pediatrician in the U.S. Army for 20 years.
In 2013 at age 83, Dr. Gimesh shared a bar mitzvah celebration at Westchester Reform Temple with his 13-year-old grandson George.
“It is amazing that our father not only survived, but also thrived,” his daughter Cynthia said. “His story reinforces ‘Never Again,’” a refrain said about the Holocaust to emphasize that such an atrocity should never happen again.
Dr. Gimesh is survived by his wife Jerry Stein Gimesh, his daughters Andrea Seiden (Mark) and Cynthia Samwick (Marc), his son John Gimesh of Nashville, Tennessee; and his grandchildren Joshua, Gregory, Jason, Oliver, George, Wendy and Katarina.
A feature story that ran in the Inquirer in 2014 about Dr. Gimesh’s life follows:
For Holocaust survivor, an unimagined life
By ILENE NECHAMKIN
Dr. John Gimesh did not know he was Jewish until he was 8 years old. His family, he said, was completely assimilated: “We wanted to be Hungarians.” His father and family members fought on the side of Germany in the First World War. He went to the same school as all the other children.
The discovery came in 1938, when Hungary began enacting anti-Jewish legislation similar to the Nuremberg laws in Germany, prohibiting Jewish children from attending certain schools, restricting the number of Jewish professionals and defining who, in fact, was Jewish. “My father lost his job. And I knew it would be very difficult to get accepted to gymnasium” — a selective high school — “because they would allow only two or three Jews per class.”
Gimesh was born in a small town in Hungary; the family moved to Budapest in 1933, a stroke of “luck that saved my life,” he said.
“But then nothing really bad happened in Budapest,” he told a group of Yonkers public school students at a recent Holocaust remembrance program at Lincoln Park Jewish Center sponsored by JCY-Westchester Community partners. There were the discriminatory laws, of course, and Jews were not allowed to be soldiers, but compared to Jews elsewhere in Europe, the Hungarian Jews seemed relatively safe.
Until everything changed. “It was a Sunday,” he said, “March 19, 1944, when the Holocaust began in Hungary.” Gimesh paused, overcome with emotion. “We woke up to rumors that the Germans had taken control of Hungary.” He said that his relatives who lived in a small town “were rounded up into cattle cars and taken to Auschwitz.” Most never returned. (It’s believed that 75 percent of Jews arriving at Auschwitz were killed soon after arrival.)
“But we were lucky in Budapest, at least in the beginning,” Gimesh said. “We were able to survive. Day by day, things got worse and worse.” His family was forced to relocate; Jews were allowed to live only in certain buildings. They moved into an apartment already occupied by two or three families. By March, Jews’ movement was restricted, their telephones and radios confiscated and their property seized. They were required to wear yellow stars of David in public. “We were still the luckiest ones,” he said; the Jews of Budapest thought they wouldn’t be deported to Auschwitz.
Their luck ran out in October, after the defeat of Germany at Stalingrad. The leader of Hungary, sensing the country was on the wrong side of the war, decided to ask for a separate peace treaty with the Allies. He was deposed, Gimesh said, and the Nazis installed in his place [General Dome Sztojay] a prime minister “who tried to completely annihilate the Jews” and committed Hungary to continuing the war effort. Gimesh and his family were ordered to leave Budapest and march 200 miles to the border to be sent to concentration camps. But Swiss diplomat Raoul Wallenberg intervened, promising authorities that his country would admit the Jews after the war. Some, including Gimesh, were allowed to return to Budapest. “Everyone else died in the camps,” he said.
He had an aunt in Budapest with false papers, who passed as a Christian. “She took pity on me, and hid me in her apartment for the rest of the war,” he said. “I could never leave, even during air raids.”
The aunt had a son in his early 30s, who also had false papers, and he went out every day to find food, Gimesh recalled. “One day, he didn’t return.” They learned that he was killed “on the spot,” when someone in the street accused him of being a Jew. When the police came to the apartment “to see who else lived there,” Gimesh was able to hide and escape detection.
Gimesh reached under his sweater and pulled out a necklace. “I’ve always worn a star,” he said, “to remind me of this terrible time.”
The Russian army liberated Budapest nine months later. “I ran out of the building and saw them and burned my yellow star,” he said. But his sister, who had been confined in the ghetto with his parents, decided to save hers, and later framed it as a keepsake. He showed the students her star.
Never again
At 84, Gimesh had never before talked about his experiences in public. “He rarely talked about it at home,” said his daughter, Cynthia Samwick, whose husband Marc will join the Scarsdale Village Board next week. Samwick and her sister Andrea Seiden, who also lives in the village, grew up in Germany, where her father, now a retired U.S. Army colonel, was a pediatrician. The family eventually settled in North Carolina.
“My father knows how important it is to share his story to assure this never happens again,” she told the students. “Remember, this is not a full history lesson about the Holocaust. It’s just a window into his life.”
Budapest was occupied exactly 70 years ago, Gimesh said. “And tomorrow I am going to a concert in New York City to hear the Israeli Philharmonic. I never thought, during the war, even before, that something like this could happen. It’s a miracle.”
Though experts believe that personal testimony is the best Holocaust education, the generation of survivors is dying out. “You are among the last to meet someone who survived,” he said quietly to the audience. “I was 15 years old when the war ended, probably the youngest survivor who can remember anything significant. Soon there will be nobody who survived and knew what happened.”
After the war, Gimesh went to medical school, and in 1956, after the Hungarian Revolution, “I finally had a chance to escape,” he said. He emigrated to the U.S. and joined the army in 1961.
At that time, life took another unimagined turn. While he was stationed in Berlin, he decided to visit the Soviet War Memorial in Treptower Park, a statue of a Russian soldier with a sword, holding a child, and standing over a broken swastika. “That was me. I stood in front, a doctor in the U.S. Army, a witness to the Holocaust, and I remember thinking how the Russians are our worst enemy during the Cold War and how they saved me. You can never understand what life brings.”
A student asked what he learned from the experience. Gimesh said, “Regardless of what’s going on in life, my parents told me to study, study, study. No one can take it away. I spent the first part of high school under the Nazis, the second part, under the Communists. Study, study, study, that’s the only way to get somewhere.”
“Being here is luck,” he said.
How do you feel about six million Jews being killed?” another student asked. “That’s the question that no one can answer,” Gimesh said, recalling the millions killed by Hitler and Stalin. “There is no answer. That’s why I am here, so it never happens again.”
As Gimesh hid in his aunt’s apartment, nearly 440,000 Jews were deported to Auschwitz in 145 transports over two months. According to the U.S. Holocaust Commission, of the 825,00 Jews in Hungary in 1942, 63,000 died or were killed before the German occupation and 500,000 perished during the occupation. The 6 million who were murdered during the war represented two-thirds of European Jewry.
Today, it is estimated that there are 13.7 million Jews in the world, 5,425,000 in the U.S. or 39.5 percent and 5,901,100 in Israel or 42.9 percent. The population in Europe remains low. Prof. Sergio Dellapergola of Hebrew University in Jerusalem estimates that without the Holocaust, the world Jewish population would have reached 25 million last year.
