Dr. Louis Rubins, D.D.S, of Scarsdale, died Nov. 12 at home. He was 85.
Born in Queens on Aug. 27, 1935 to Rose and Joseph Rubins, he was a Retired U.S. Army Captain, a respected dentist and professor who loved teaching his students, first at Columbia University College of Dental Medicine and, most recently, at Touro College of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Rubins lived in Scarsdale 46 years with Zel, his best friend and wife of 56 years. He is survived by Zel, his children, Mark, Scott and Lisa, who said he was a “loving and proud dad,” and his grandson Jack, for whom he was an “adoring grandpa.”
