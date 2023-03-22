Former Scarsdale resident Dr. Robert Jay Timberger died at the age of 88 on March 19.
Born March 15, 1935 in Brooklyn to Gertrude (Tobias) and Sol Timberger, Bob grew up with his sister Miriam in Rockville Center, Maryland. After excelling academically, he attended Cornell University on scholarship, and then Cornell Medical School.
He joined the U.S. Army in 1960 and served as a captain, first at Letterman Army Hospital in San Francisco and later in Korea. Dr. Timberger returned to New York after his service and began a distinguished career practicing medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. During that time, he began a weekly game of poker that lasted 40 years.
Known as a master diagnostician who was genuine in his bedside manner, Dr. Timberger founded and co-chaired the first hospital ethics committee and taught physical diagnosis at the New York Hospital Cornell Medical Center. He practiced at Sloan Kettering for the remainder of his professional career, serving as chief of staff of the Department of Medicine and participating in the evolution of cancer therapies and treatments.
He met Elizabeth Ann Carver, a nurse at Sloan Kettering, and they married in 1971. They moved to Scarsdale in 1974, where they raised their three sons, Richard, David and Matthew. Dr. Timberger coached in the Scarsdale Recreational League, served in various civic capacities, including with the Maroon & White and the School Board Nominating Committee. He was active with the PTA, Cub Scout Pack 60, Boy Scout Troop 99, as well as countless charitable and philanthropic endeavors. His family said he was a devoted husband and father, and he took great joy in the time spent with family members, whether coaching and watching from the sidelines, on camping adventures, or in their “loving home filled with activity.”
Following his wife Elizabeth’s untimely passing in 1994, Dr. Timberger retired. He married Marilyn (Enright) and the couple settled in Piermont and then Pearl River, New York, where they explored the local restaurant scene. Always the scholar, Dr. Timberger audited courses at various universities following his retirement and sponsored a lecture series at SUNY Purchase. He remained active in the community, teaching English to immigrants and serving on his homeowner’s association. He and Marilyn traveled frequently and made lasting friendships wherever they went.
Dr. Timberger was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, and first wife, Elizabeth. He is survived by his three sons, Richard and his wife Jessica and their children Max and Chase of Scarsdale; David of Austin, Texas; and Matthew and his wife Christina and their children Axel and Mila of Falmouth, Massachusetts; and by Marilyn’s daughters, son and grandchildren.
In his honor, Dr. Timberger’s family asks that you pour yourself a “Bob T” — a Diet Coke with Lemon — and share your favorite memories.
Funeral services for Bob were held March 21 at Hellman Memorial Chapels and he was laid to rest at Frederick W. Loescher Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 220 Brick Church Road, Spring Valley, New York.
Contributions may be made in Dr. Timberger’s name to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065 or to the Maroon & White club at maroonandwhite.wildapricot.org.
