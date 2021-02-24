Longtime Scarsdale resident Dr. Ruslan Korobeinik died on Feb. 20 at The Sarah Neuman Westchester nursing home in Mamaroneck, following a three-year battle with cancer.
Born in Kobelyaky, Ukraine, on Sept. 2, 1974 to Valeriy and Lyudmila Korobeinik, his life was an American immigrant success story. He came to New York to pursue his dream of becoming a professional American dentist after graduating from dental school in Ukraine. He became a U.S. citizen in 2001 and graduated from NYU College of Dentistry in the same year.
Dr. Korobeinik worked at Bellevue Hospital during and after the 9/11 attacks, a tragedy his family said deeply affected him and reinforced his “natural empathy for others made manifest in his Christian faith”; he was a member of the Westchester Region of the New York City Church of Christ and, according to his family, his faith and devotion grew stronger throughout his struggle with cancer, which was a great comfort to those who stood witness, they said.
Dr. Korobeinik’s NYU classmates remember him as a “diligent, optimistic and generous” young man, clearly in love with his wife, Natasha. The couple raised their family in Scarsdale and together they built a successful dental practice in White Plains, where Dr. Korobeinik practiced for 17 years. His family noted that his patients and staff love and remember him for his “compassion, ethics, innovation and strong sense of duty.”
In addition to being a loving father, a dutiful son, a caring husband, a reliable friend, a highly skilled dentist, a devout Christian, Dr. Korobeinik was a lifelong learner whose “inquisitive and resourceful mind enriched the many he gifted with his friendship,” said his family, and he was a “proud, encouraging and understanding father” to his two sons, Daniel and Gregory, who share his passion for skiing and tennis. He also was an avid ping-pong player who enjoyed competing and perfecting his game. He loved to work with his hands and his heart.
As a husband, Dr. Korobeinik was known as a “true life-partner, protector and friend” to Natasha, his wife of 25 years, and was known for his “happy, optimistic and caring spirit,” which will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.