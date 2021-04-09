Dr. Trevelyan Edward Palmer, a Scarsdale resident for 53 years, died March 19 at the age of 96.
Born on Sept. 14, 1924, in Perth, Western Australia, Dr. Palmer attended the Perth Modern School. He left school at the age of 16 and joined the Royal Australian Air Force in 1942, serving as a navigator and bombardier. He and other Australian troops sailed from New York to England on the Queen Mary, zigzagging across the Atlantic to avoid German U-boats. Over three years until the end of World War II, he was stationed in England and southern Italy.
After the war, he enrolled at the University of Western Australia, eventually graduating from the University of Melbourne with a medical degree. Following an internship at the Royal Perth Hospital, he set off for America for further training and, ultimately, completed his general surgical residency at the Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia. He was accepted to a one-year fellowship at the Lahey Clinic in Boston and then returned to Philadelphia for his thoracic and cardiovascular surgical residency. He practiced at Temple University for 5 years.
While at Presbyterian Hospital, Dr. Palmer met his wife of 63 years, Claudia Shaiko, who was a student nurse, and they married on May 17, 1958. They moved to Scarsdale in 1968 and raised their three children in Greenacres.
Dr. Palmer practiced for 25 years at White Plains Hospital and served as chief of thoracic and cardiovascular surgery. He was also on the staff of many other hospitals in Westchester County.
Following retirement from his practice in New York, Dr. Palmer spent six months in Houston pursuing a fellowship in cardiac surgery with the renowned Denton Cooley. Dr. and Mrs. Palmer then embarked on a four-month adventure, volunteering to perform cardiac surgery in India, working in New Delhi and Puttaparthi.
At age 70, Dr. Palmer became a pilot, fulfilling a lifelong dream since his days in the Air Force. He flew single and double engine planes, obtained his instrument rating, and flew seaplanes in Florida and ski planes in Quebec. Dr. Palmer and his wife spent much of their time in retirement traveling internationally, especially to his beloved Australia.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia, his daughter Diana and her husband Greg Lanik of Boston, his son Andrew of Los Angeles and his son Geoffrey of Breckenridge, Colorado. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
