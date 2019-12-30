Drora Arnon, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, died of cancer Dec. 26 at age 83 at her home, surrounded by family. An alumna of the Juilliard School, her family said she was a highly regarded piano teacher throughout Westchester County and beyond, teaching and mentoring scores of young students and adults for more than 50 years.
In addition to her passion for music education and the arts as a whole, Mrs. Arnon was an accomplished ballroom dancer, had an affinity for dogs, was a talented chef and an avid gardener. She leaves behind her husband of 60 years, Juilliard School professor emeritus Baruch Arnon, son Doron (Ron), and loving family members in her native Israel.
