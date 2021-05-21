Edgar Lichstein, M.D., a longtime Scarsdale resident, died May 12. He was 84.
For the last 60 years, Dr. Lichstein dedicated himself to the care of patients and the advancement of medicine as a physician, researcher and teacher. As chief of cardiology at Maimonides Medical Center, he helped build one of the country’s premier cardiac institutes.
From 1989 until 2012, he served as chairman of the Department of Medicine at Maimonides. He also served as chairman of the American Heart Association's Committee on Smoking and Heart Information Services. He wrote many articles in the field of cardiology and served on the editorial boards of numerous medical journals. He served as professor of medicine at SUNY Downstate Medical Center and also taught at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
Dr. Lichstein was honored for his service. Among the awards he earned are the United Jewish Appeal's Award of Honor, Physician of the Year Award from the Guardians of the Sick and Council of Neighborhood Organizations, the Anti-Defamation League's Torch of Liberty Award, Maimonides’ Jack R. Aron Medal, and designation for special recognition by the Medical Society of County of Kings Inc. and Brooklyn’s Academy of Medicine.
When not at the hospital, Dr. Lichstein could be found swimming at the Scarsdale pool or, years earlier, Lake Ashmere in the Berkshires where he served for many years as a camp doctor. His family said he loved nature and being outdoors, and they said he had a joke for every occasion and loved to make others laugh, especially his family, whom he “loved with all of his heart.”
Dr. Lichstein is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marilyn, daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Scott Rompala, son and daughter-in-law, Adam Lichstein and Becky Friedman and grandchildren Nell, Tayt, Ryen, Jake, Ellis and Will.
