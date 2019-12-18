Edgar V. Roberts of Scarsdale died Nov. 24 at age 91. He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Oct. 20, 1928, and served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947 in the Philippines, Arkansas and Colorado. He received his doctorate from the University of Minnesota in 1960 with the plays of Henry Fielding as the subject of his Ph.D. dissertation. He was emeritus professor of English at Lehman College of The City University of New York, where he was chair of the English department from 1979 to 1988 and was founder of its Phi Beta Kappa chapter.
A successful author, Roberts’ books on literature and writing sold more than a million copies. He first published “Writing Themes About Literature” in 1964, which went on to more than a dozen editions. In 1986, he published the first edition of “Literature: An Introduction to Reading and Writing,” which also went on for multiple editions. The ninth edition was published in 2009, with Pearson Longman. “The Fourth Compact Edition of Literature: An Introduction to Reading and Writing” was published in 2008.
Roberts was an enthusiastic devotee of opera, symphonic music and choral singing, and sang in local church choirs for 40 years, most recently with the Scarsdale Congregational Church and the New Choral Society of Scarsdale. He was a fan of both the New York Mets and the New York Yankees, but was uneasy when the two teams played each other, as he disliked seeing either team lose. He was an avid jogger since the early 1960s, and he enjoyed watching national and international track meets.
Roberts is survived by his sons Jonathan Roberts of Scarsdale and David Roberts of Rochester, his daughter April E.S. Roberts of New York City and his greyhound Buzz. Services will be held at Scarsdale Congregational Church on Feb. 7, 2020.
