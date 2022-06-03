Edith Eileen Solomon died on May 28 at her home of nearly 70 years in Hartsdale. She was 100 years old.
Raised in Manhattan and Troy, New York, she left high school before graduation to marry a childhood friend in 1940 and had a daughter, Abby. She met Milton Solomon when Abby was about 8 years old and they married in 1949. After she moved with her family to the suburbs, she was primarily a stay-at-home mom, and took painting lessons, sewed clothes and Halloween costumes, and gave her kids a wonderful life, said her family.
Once Mr. and Mrs. Solomon were empty nesters, she got her GED, went to community college, then attended College of New Rochelle to earn a bachelor’s degree. She went on to New York University for a master’s degree in social work. She practiced as a social worker for various organizations, running support groups for spouses of Parkinson’s disease patients and in hospitals.
She and her husband enjoyed traveling and went on many trips to Europe, and later in Canada and the U.S. to visit family. “She loved her home and the artwork that they chose together, and along with Milt, got great pleasure out of entertaining, theater, movies and music,” wrote her family in an online obituary.
Mrs. Solomon was predeceased by her husband, Milton, and two of her children, Abby and Steve. Mrs. Solomon is survived by her other children, Ken and Suzy; her grandchildren, Jamie, Nicole, Reuben and Kieran; her great-grandchildren Aishe, Abayome and Stevie; her son- and daughters-in-law Geoff, Sarah-Marie and Janice; and her nephews Larry and Robin Horn, their wives Judy and Terri and their children.
There will be a memorial service in June. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the charity of one’s choice in Mrs. Solomon’s memory.
