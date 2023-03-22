Former Scarsdale resident Edith Flaacke Pescatello, age 102, died March 15 at Duncaster, a retirement community in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
She was born in Jersey City, grew up in Brooklyn Heights, graduated from Packer College and lived in Scarsdale for most of her adult life.
Mrs. Pescatello was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Michael Pescatello, an investment banker with Citibank and then at his own firm, M. Pescatello & Co.
Her family said Mrs. Pescatello loved life and adventure. It began with her freshman year of college at the University of Munich in 1939, which was cut short due to WWII. The following spring, she went to Japan with an international exchange student program. It was on the boat to Japan that she met her future husband. They traveled the world, visiting every continent except Antarctica.
She also traveled extensively with her children and grandchildren — to many sites in the continental United States, as well as to Hawaii, the Caribbean, Germany and Sicily. With her good friend, George Seward, also of Scarsdale, she spent summers on Shelter Island, New York, and traveled to London.
Mrs. Pescatello’s family called her Baba. They said they loved her “curiosity, sense of humor and abiding optimism and kindness.” In her late 90s she began hosting an annual family reunion, “The Babarama,” in Weekapaug, Rhode Island, where her husband grew up and the family spent many summers. Mrs. Pescatello loved swimming, especially in ocean waters, and was still swimming at age 100. She swam at Orienta Beach and Yacht Club from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
She chaired several committees of the Scarsdale Woman’s Club, enjoyed many of its programs and its camaraderie.
Mrs. Pescatello volunteered at White Plains Hospital and served on its Community Volunteers’ Board of Directors.
The Scarsdale Public Library was an outlet for her passion for reading and books. She read The New York Times each morning, The Wall Street Journal each afternoon and The Scarsdale Inquirer as soon as it arrived each week.
Three of her six children predeceased her: Edward Pescatello of New Canaan, Connecticut (Lynda), Michael Pescatello of Tiberon, California (Carolie, “Kiki”) and Anita Beddard of New York City (Michael). Three of her children survive: Mary Lewis of Minneapolis, Minnesota (Mac), Marjorie Miller of Washington, D.C. (Michael) and Paul Pescatello of Farmington, Connecticut (Dana). She is also survived by 12 of 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Duncaster Foundation.
