Eileen Laxer, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, died peacefully at her home on June 4 surrounded by her children. She was 86.
Mrs. Laxer earned her MSW from Fordham University Graduate School of Social Service. She worked at White Plains Hospital for more than 25 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Abraham (1925-2006), and is survived by her three children: Nancy, Bruce (Erin) and Richard (Rachel) and four grandchildren: Jeremy, Jared, Isabelle and Julia.
Donations in memory of Mrs. Laxer may be made to Forever Families Through Adoption Inc. at foreverfamiliesthroughadoption.org.
