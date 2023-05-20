Elaine Klein, aka Easy Klein, a longtime former resident of Scarsdale, and formerly a reporter for The Scarsdale Inquirer, died peacefully in her home in New York City on March 13, one month short of her 96th birthday.
Born in New York City (née Elaine Eisen), she moved to 169 Nelson Road, Scarsdale, and lived there until 1988. While living in Scarsdale, she was a contributor to various other publications, including The New York Times. She was an editor of “Scope,” a publication of the Scarsdale Board of Education. Mrs. Klein was a member of the Scarsdale Fair Housing group, Scarsdale Campaign for Peace and a member of Scarsdale Student Transfer Education Plan (STEP).
After moving to New York City, Mrs. Klein worked as an editor at New York University. Upon her retirement, she produced and hosted “Mental Health Update,” a television show designed to educate viewers about mental health issues in order to reduce the stigma of mental illness. The show was sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and Fountain House.
Her late husband, Robert J. Klein, was a founding editor of Money magazine, and contributed a column of financial advice to The Scarsdale Inquirer. They were both active members of the Westchester Ethical Culture Society.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Klein was preceded in death by her son Heywood (Woody) Allen Klein. She is survived by her son William Douglas Klein of Westchester and her daughter Amy Dylan Klein of New York City, along with numerous nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces, and a large circle of devoted friends and caregivers.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the New York City Metro chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness at https://naminycmetro.org/donate/.
