Former Scarsdale resident Eleanor Dolly Ostrow, of Niantic, Connecticut, died Oct. 11 at age 90.
Born Jan. 31, 1931 to Rose and Louis Malkin, she became a special education teacher in Westchester County and customer service director for The Collectors’ Guild, Zone VI Photography, and New Chapter Inc.
Working alongside her husband Robert of 54 years, she was also an advocate for fair housing and civil rights. The Ostrows were active in the Scarsdale Open Society Association and their children attended school in Scarsdale where the family lived from 1960 to 1982. The couple also lived for a number of years in Newfane, Vermont.
Mrs. Ostrow is survived by her brother, Leonard Malkin, her sons Randolph and Ronald, her daughters-in-law Connie, Lesley and Mary, and her grandchildren Daniel, Michael, Theodore and John. Her husband Robert and her son Richard predeceased her.
Her family said she was “loved by all who knew her.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.