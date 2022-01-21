Longtime Scarsdale resident Eleanor Moss died Jan. 7.
She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Robert, in 2014. She is survived by her four sons, Stephen, Michael (Daryl), Lawrence (Leah) and Andrew (Michelle).
Her family said she “instilled in her children and seven grandchildren a deep commitment to family and a zest for life. She was a wonderful, loving mother and will be greatly missed.”
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to SPARC Inc., a nonprofit located in Yorktown Heights, New York, assisting those with special needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.