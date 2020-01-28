Eleanor Henderson of Scarsdale died Jan. 23. Born and raised in New York City, she attended Hunter Model School, graduated from the Ethical Culture Fieldston School and from Syracuse University. Mrs. Henderson was a graphic designer who started and continued to run her own business for more than 60 years. She was a longtime member of Fairview Country Club and was an avid and accomplished tennis, paddle tennis and bridge player.
Mrs. Henderson loved life and enjoyed being with people, her family said, and they said she would be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Marvin G. Robinson and Seymour Henderson. She is survived by her children June (Martin) and Peter (Mary), her two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her significant other, Melvin Margulis.
Funeral details will be arranged by Ballard-Durand located in White Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.