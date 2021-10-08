Eleonora van Reekum Kobelt

Eleonora (Nora) van Reekum Kobelt of Rye, formally of Scarsdale, died Sept. 16. She was 92.
Born April 29, 1929 in Bloemendaal, Holland, daughter of Aafke and Johannes van Reekum, sister to Hanny van Reekum Perbetsky, she attended Bornwater School in Holland, and moved to California during World War II with her family, where she graduated from Castilleja School in Palo Alto.
Her family later moved to Westchester County where she lived throughout her life.
She was also an alumna of the College De Montreux, Switzerland, where she received a diploma in French. Among the other schools she attended were Sarah Lawrence College, Columbia University and Washington School for Secretaries in New York City.
She met her husband Werner Arnold Kobelt, owner of Nipkow Kobelt Textile Inc., during her work as a translator for the United Nations in New York. They met at a mutual friend’s party and he won her heart in just a few hours, especially when he surprised her by paying her toll on the Whitestone Bridge — a classic family story. The family said theirs was a “lasting and long” union until Werner’s death in 2014.
A longtime active member of the Westchester Country Club, Mrs. Kobelt was a founding member of the Metropolitan Interclub Tennis League governing body and was the Westchester Country Club tennis champion over multiple years. She also volunteered for the Scarsdale Historical Society and was a cessation coach for Smoke Enders. In addition to tennis, her many hobbies included skiing and golf, and she joined the Hole in One Club on the fourth hole of the Westchester Country Club’s south course.
Mrs. Kobelt’s family said she was “friend and family to many,” was known for her abundant native Dutch-inspired tulip beds, and was “a cornerstone of Westchester life.”
In addition to being the devoted wife of Werner Kobelt, she was mother of Arnold Werner Kobelt, Brenda Kobelt Rice, Sandra Kobelt Hau, Peter Richard Kobelt, and grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Mrs. Kobelt, known to her family as “Mutti,” was a “true matriarch” and a “relentless advocate” of family, creating time-treasured memories cherished by all who were graced by them, her relatives said, adding that her family was the “pride of her life and she will be dearly missed.”
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
