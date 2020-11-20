Erika Hurwitz, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, died at her home Nov. 11. She was 83 years old.
Born in Vienna, Austria, she moved to Westchester in 1952. She graduated from New Rochelle High School and Hunter College. She taught French at Choate Rosemary Hall. In 1960 she married Dr. Herbert Hurwitz and they moved to Scarsdale soon after.
Mrs. Hurwitz loved the arts and was a docent at the Neuberger Museum. She is survived by her daughters, Diana Hurwitz of Scarsdale and Marietta Hurwitz of New York City, and her grandsons, Harrison and Benjamin Miller and son-in-law, Jack Miller.
Donations in memory of Mrs. Hurwitz can be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum at www.ushmm.org.
