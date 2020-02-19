Longtime Scarsdale resident Estelle Dubbs died peacefully in her home on Feb. 12. She was 95 years old.
Known as "Sunny," she moved to Scarsdale in the 1950s with her husband Bernard and two children, Ivan and Arleen. She lived on Fox Meadow Road for more than 50 years. Mrs. Dubbs owned Jenkins and Dubbs, a real estate company in the 1970s in Scarsdale Village. Her family said she was a career woman when many of her peers were still stay-at-home moms, and she loved the world of real estate and experienced great satisfaction in seeing families move into their new homes.
Mrs. Dubbs and her family joined the Scarsdale Golf Club in the 1990s and enjoyed tennis and bowling. She was a very active person who always appreciated her Greek heritage and the cuisine, which she learned about early in her life from her mother who was an amazing cook, her family said. She loved her family, they said, and enjoyed bridge, scrabble and singing while playing the piano. She brought music alive to her family and friends by entertaining everyone with her favorite classical tunes.
Mrs. Dubbs is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Ivan and Wendy Dubbs; daughter and son-in-law Arleen and Sandy Lipsman; three grandchildren, Heather Harrison, Jordan Dubbs and Zack Lipsman, and five great-grandchildren, Hayley and Jack Harrison; and Blake, Leighton and River Dubbs.
Services for Mrs. Dubbs were held last week. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be gratefully appreciated to the DUBBS Endowed Book Fund at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, 440 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
