Former longtime Scarsdale resident Eugene Irving Freedman, 89, died June 17 at his home in Provo, Utah, following a seven-month illness.
Born and raised in Mount Vernon, New York, he was the son of Chauncey and Dorothea Freedman. He graduated from Davis High School and completed college in Plattsburgh, New York, at the State University of New York. In 1954 he began two years of military service.
Mr. Freedman met his wife Claire in Bermuda while on a spring break from college. They were married three years later and shared 65 years together.
He was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many responsibilities including as bishop of the congregation in Scarsdale, where he lived for many years and where the couple reared their family. He and his wife also served church missions in Germany and New York City before moving to Provo.
Mr. Freedman was a lifelong entrepreneur and ran a number of successful businesses. His family said the highlight of his career was working with and mentoring his three sons in the family business, Downeast Outfitters Inc., which has several locations on the west coast.
According to his family, Mr. Freeman’s “gifts of loving and understanding” drew many friends throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife, Claire (Heilner) Freedman; daughter Caren Freedman Wood (Michael); three sons: Charles (Shannon), William (Alyson) and Jonathan Freedman (Leanne); 19 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; his sister Penny (Freedman) Weill and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents and a son Richard, who died at the age of 7.
Due to COVID-19, funeral services will be limited to immediate family. Webcasting is also available online at https://www.nelsonmortuary.com/ for three months.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Utah/Idaho located in Provo, Utah.
