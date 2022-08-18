Flora May Bortner, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, died July 26 following a lengthy illness. At the time of her death at age 83, she was under hospice care.
Born in Brooklyn on May 16, 1939 to the late Beatrice (nee Dicker) and Maxwell Tretter, she graduated from the University of Vermont with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and later in life “found success and satisfaction” as an antiques appraiser, according to her family.
An early marriage to the late Bernard Bortner ended in divorce.
Mrs. Bortner’s family said her joys in life were “simple,” including her “cozy, self-decorated home, elephants, coffee chip ice cream, crossword puzzle books, a good hamburger, a nice glass of wine and watching the boats on the Hudson River during getaways to Cold Springs, New York.”
They said she was a “stylish dresser who never complained, was proudly independent and always gave her honest opinion.” She believed in always keeping a bottle of Champagne in the refrigerator because “you never know when you're going to have something to celebrate,” her family recalled.
She is survived by her adult daughter, Jill of Manhattan, formerly of Scarsdale, cousins Fred and Tom and Pat Dicker, former brother-in-law Seymour Bortner, nephews Lyndon and Andrew Tretter and their families, a brother Frank and many friends.
Her family suggested donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Calvary Hospital, psychiatry department at Weill Cornell, Dogs for Defense or My Sisters' Place.
