Longtime Democratic State Assemblyman Richard Brodsky, 73, died in his Greenburgh home early Wednesday morning, April 8. He had been suffering from symptoms of Covid-19 and had been tested for virus but the results were not known at the time of his death.
Brodsky represented the 86th and 92d Assembly Districts in Greenburgh from 1983 to 2010. He was known for his blunt, often pugnacious style, rapier wit and unwavering devotion to progressive causes, especially the environment and the reform of sclerotic public bureaucracies.
“Richard Brodsky was a force,” said his Assembly colleague Amy Paulin. “He earned everyone’s respect with his keen intelligence, sense of humor, tenacity and ability to get things done. He mentored and advised me, and was my toughest critic. I will really miss him.”
“Richard was a fierce advocate for his constituents,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins wrote on Twitter.
As chairman of the Committee on Environmental Conservation from 1993 to 2002, Assemblyman Brodsky wrote legislation creating the Environmental Protection Fund and the $1.75 billion Clean Air/Clean Water Bond Act approved by voters in 1996. He sponsored a 2007 law phasing out the use of pesticides on state property.
Throughout his tenure in the Assembly, Brodsky was concerned about the hazards posed by the Indian Point nuclear power plant. In 2002, he issued a report on the failure of the New York Power Authority and Entergy, the operator of the plant, to develop a workable evacuation plan in the event of a meltdown, terrorist attack or other calamity, and petitioned FEMA to revoke approval of plans he considered inadequate. In 2010, he filed suit against the Nuclear Regulatory Commission charging that it allowed Entergy to operate in violation of health and safety standards, including safe storage of spent fuel.
As chairman of the Committee on Corporations, Authorities and Commissions, Brodsky investigated the Metropolitan Transit Authority, the New York State Thruway Authority, the Long Island Power Authority and the Olympic Regional Development Authority. His findings led him to sponsor the Public Authorities Accountability Act of 2005 and the Public Authorities Reform Act, signed into law in 2009.
In 2006, Brodsky announced his intention to run for state attorney general, but dropped out, intending to donate a kidney to his teenage daughter Willie, who has an autoimmune condition. Willie ended up receiving a kidney from another donor but the experience led Brodsky to promote a law called presumed consent that would have required state residents to opt out of organ donation rather than opting in. The controversial measure didn’t pass.
Brodsky made another bid for attorney general when Andrew Cuomo was elected governor in 2010 but lost the Democratic primary to Eric Schneiderman.
One of Brodsky’s legal efforts came to fruition March 13 when a State Supreme Court judge struck down a new campaign financing law that would have barred candidates from running on multiple party lines. Brodsky represented the Working Families Party in the suit.
Brodsky was born May 4, 1946 in Brooklyn. His family moved to Ardsley in 1955 and Brodsky graduated from Ardsley High School in 1964. He earned a BA in politics from Brandeis University and a JD from Harvard Law School in 1971. He began his political career on the Westchester County Board of Legislators in 1975.
In addition to his work as an attorney in private practice, Brodsky was an adjunct professor in entertainment and municipal law for St. John's University and an adjunct professor in advanced constitutional law for Pace University. He served on the board of advisers of the Global Panel Foundation, as a senior fellow at the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service at New York University and a senior fellow at Demos, a public policy organization. He wrote a blog for Demos, and columns for The Capitol and the Albany Times Union.
In his last regular column for the Times Union on March 23, Brodsky wrote: “There is no template for leadership in a time of plague. What we want from leaders may not be what is needed. Assurance, protection and cheerfulness are what we supply to children in a crisis. Truth and warning would serve us better.”
He is survived by his wife Paige and daughters Emily and Julianne Willie.
