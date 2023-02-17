Grady Jensen, a former Scarsdale mayor and 1985 winner of the Scarsdale Bowl Award, died Jan. 31 at his home in Redding, Connecticut. He was 100 years old.
To say he was an active volunteer during the 46 years he and his wife Maggie lived on Ridgecrest West is an understatement. Mr. Jensen was a village trustee from 1975 to 1979, mayor from 1979 to 1981, past president of the Town Club (now the Scarsdale Forum) and the Greenacres Association, chaired the Village Advisory Council on Human Relations and was vice chair of the Village Organization Coordinating Group. He also served on the Zoning Board of Appeals, the Parks and Recreation Council and the board of directors of the Scarsdale Open Society Association, among many other organizations.
At the Scarsdale Foundation’s Bowl dinner in January 1985, then Mayor Jean Stone praised Mr. Jensen’s “constant good humor and his special blend of getting things done and interacting well with people of all kinds.” In particular she noted his dealing “fairly, firmly and kindly” with all sides in the controversy over the opening of a group home in the village for adults who at the time were referred to as “retarded.”
Carol Stix Hochberg, who chaired the dinner that honored Mr. Jensen, recalled he was “happy to do the work and to fill in for others who weren’t able to fulfill their responsibilities. He was very pleasant to work with.”
As the new president of the Town Club in 1972, Mr. Jensen said he would strive “to retain those qualities of Scarsdale life which drew us all here.” In order to keep Scarsdale “a favored, but not isolated, community," it was important to be “active rather than reactive in adapting to external forces that would bring change to the village,” he said.
In 1988, Mr. Jensen organized a drive to fill and bury a time capsule commemorating the bicentennial of the village. The capsule, buried under a plaque at village hall, is due to be opened in 2088.
Mr. Jensen was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 8, 1922, the son of Claude Henry Jensen and Margaret Edmonds Jensen. He grew up in Pittsburgh, attending the Rogers Elementary School, Peabody High School and the Arnold School, which in 1940 was merged with Shady Side Academy.
He attended Hobart College from 1940 to 1943, when he entered service in the Navy as an aviation cadet. He was released to inactive duty in December 1945 after the end of World War II. In March 1946 he was commissioned an ensign and designated a naval aviator.
Mr. Jensen attended the Wharton Graduate Division of the University of Pennsylvania, where he received a master of business administration degree in 1949.
From 1950 to 1955 he was employed by Cresap, McCormick and Paget, management consultants, in New York City as a staff consultant. Subsequently he held general management and human resources positions with American Broadcasting Co., New York University, Eastern Air Lines, Columbia University, Chase Manhattan Bank and American Express Co. From 1986 to 1996 he was executive director of the Senior Personnel Employment Council in White Plains, a not-for-profit employment service for older workers.
In 1952 Mr. Jensen married Mary Margaret (“Maggie”) Wilber. Mrs. Jensen, an M.D., grew up in Scarsdale. Her father, Allen Wilber, received the Scarsdale Bowl in 1957.
In addition to local organizations, Mr. Jensen was also extensively involved in Hobart College activities, including a term as alumnus trustee, and quarterbacking the Class of 1944’s reunions many times. At the college’s commencement in 2004 he was awarded an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.
Mr. and Mrs. Jensen were parishioners at the Church of St. Joseph of Arimathea, Elmsford, for many years. He was a vestryman, clerk of the vestry for 29 years, head usher for 25 years, and author of the centennial history of the parish in 1986.
The Jensens moved from Scarsdale to the Meadow Ridge Senior Lifecare Community in Redding, Connecticut, in 2003. At Meadow Ridge, Mr. Jensen continued to volunteer and innovate: In 2003, he started the Ridge Record, a monthly newsletter, with a friend. In 2013, he stepped down as publisher of the newsletter when he was elected president of the Meadow Ridge Resident Association. He also chaired the Food and Beverage, Health Services and Marketing committees and created College Connections, a listing of the colleges and universities attended by community residents.
Mr. Jensen’s wife died in 2009 and his brother, Henry Grosvenor Jensen, died in 1999. He is survived by his three children, Timothy, Eliza and Caroline, and five grandchildren, Patrick, Adam, Lily, Michael and Steven.
— Linda Leavitt contributed to this obituary.
