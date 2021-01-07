Howard Blitman, a real estate developer and former Scarsdale Village trustee, died Jan. 3 of COVID-19. He was 94 years old.
A 46-year village resident with his wife Maureen, Blitman was a member of the Scarsdale Planning Board (1994-99) and its (1998-99), a member of the Board of Architectural Review (1981-86) and its chair (1982-84) and while on the village board (1989-93) he served a year as deputy mayor (1992-93).
“His enthusiasm for life and his compassion for others inspired all who knew him,” said his family.
Blitman earned a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the Rensselaer Institute in 1950, and a master of arts degree in political science and government from the New School of Social Research in New York City. He was president of the Blitman Building Corp. and a past president of the National Society of Professional Engineers.
Blitman served as an adjunct member of Rensselaer’s board of trustees from 2005 to 2011, when he was elected an honorary trustee. He also served on the advisory boards for the Department of Civil Engineering, and the School of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences. In 2009, he renovated a former hotel in downtown Troy into a new residence hall for undergraduate students. It was named in his honor.
In recognition of his contributions to his alma mater, and of his generosity, Rensselaer awarded Blitman the Alis Aquilae Medal Distinguished Service Award, Alumni Fellows Award, the Albert Fox Demers Medal and the Alumni Key.
He was also a trustee of Continuum Health Partners Inc./Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City and had served as a vice chairman of the board of trustees. He served on the board of overseers of Beth Israel and on the board of the Phillips Beth Israel School of Nursing. He was also on the board of the New School for Social Research.
For more than 50 years, Blitman volunteered for the Jewish Child Care Agency of New York, once serving as chairman of its board of directors. He was active with the UJA-Federation of New York for more than 25 years, serving on many subcommittees, including sitting on the Capital Project Review Committee and the Jewish Communal Network Commission.
Blitman was an active member of Bet Am Shalom Synagogue in White Plains and served on the board of governors of Reconstructing Judaism, which recently honored him with the Presidential Recognition Award. The small, socially distanced award ceremony was held Sept. 13, 2020 at Bet Am Shalom. Rabbi Deborah Waxman, president of the board of Reconstructing Judaism, said Blitman had “always built for the long haul, combining vision and creativity with good and careful planning.”
Blitman was born in Brooklyn Dec. 9, 1926, the son of Charles and Anna Palestine Blitman.
An officer in the Chemical Corps of the United States Army during World War II, he studied at the Virginia Military Institute. During the Korean War, he was recalled to active duty and took charge of the construction of a chemical plant for which he received special commendation.
After the Korean War, Blitman joined the Blitman Construction Corp. In 1970, he was elected president of the corporation, serving 11 years in that role. In 1981, he formed the Blitman Building Corp. Among his projects were the Rutgers University Library, the Customs House of the World Trade Center and the Transportation Center of Journal Square in New Jersey. Blitman also constructed numerous high-rise luxury apartment buildings, suburban housing developments and high-quality industrial projects.
He served in many engineering organizations, was active in committees for the National Society of Professional Engineers, and was elected to Fellow Grade of the American Society of Civil Engineers in 2005.
In addition to his wife, the former Maureen Lefcort, Blitman is survived by his children Barbara Winter of Harrison, Lee Winter of Short Hills, New Jersey, and Robin Winter of Chappaqua; son-in-law Lawrence Segan, daughter-in-law Fara Lupiano; grandchildren Sam and Yvette Segan, Lizzie and Laura Winter, stepgrandchildren Erica and Matthew Lupiano, and grandchildren Jacob and Noah Tinkhauser. His sister, Doris Staffel, died in 2013.
A funeral was held Jan. 4. Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
