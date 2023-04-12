Hartsdale resident Frank Merriweather Jr. died peacefully in his home March 28.
Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on Feb. 21, 1953, to the late Frank and Barbara Merriweather, he grew up in the Bronx and attended St. Raymond High School in New York City, graduating in 1971. He attended Winona State University in Minnesota on a track and field scholarship before transferring to the College of New Rochelle where he completed his bachelor’s degree in 1978. He went on to earn a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Mercy College of Dobbs Ferry in 1978.
After a lifelong career in the insurance industry as a claims adjuster, he retired in 2017, allowing him to spend much more time indulging in what he regarded as the fine art of barbecue. His family said he loved to experiment with and create his own rubs and sauces for ribs, roasts and steaks.
Mr. Merriweather reconnected with Marion Anderson, and on Sept. 1, 2017, they married in an intimate ceremony in the chapel of Rye Presbyterian Church, with immediate family and close friends in attendance.
An avid music buff, Mr. Merriweather spent time creating many, many playlists of his favorite tunes. He was a devoted fan of NFL football; hence, it is no surprise that John Madden football helped to stimulate his interest in video games. In fact, his family said he had recently experienced and totally enjoyed virtual gaming with his grandson, Brett.
In addition, Mr. Merriweather enjoyed trains, cooking shows — especially "BBQ Pitmasters" — movies, YouTube videos, and voraciously reading Lee Child’s, JackReacher series and John Sanford novels.
Mr. Merriweather is survived by his wife Marion Anderson, his son Allan Merriweather, his daughter Erin Merriweather, aunts Estelle Merriweather and Florence Randolph, stepson Leigh Jennett, grandchildren Brett, Lia, Jeremiah, James and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
