Fredda Kwitman, longtime resident of Scarsdale, died at home on Oct. 22 at age 76 of ovarian cancer.
Born in New York City, she graduated from the High School of Performing Arts. She then went on to graduate from Queens College, earned a master’s degree in social work from New York University, and continued to pursue her interest in therapy by attending and graduating from the Westchester Center for the Study of Psychoanalysis and Psychotherapy.
Mrs. Kwitman’s professional career as a therapist encompassed a private practice as well as working at the Mamaroneck Community Counseling Center.
After retiring from private practice, she continued to expand her awareness and mind through many adult education programs and groups. She joined multiple book groups and became passionate about meditation, which brought her comfort and peace, her family said. They also said she felt a great sense of community and connection with the clergy and members of Scarsdale Synagogue Tremont Temple, where she was a longtime member.
Mrs. Kwitman’s family said she enjoyed an “incredible partnership” with her husband Harold of 39 years, whom she met in 1979 at Fire Island, New York during an Appalachian Mountain Club weekend. As she would later say, “He chased me until I caught him.” As a couple they traveled throughout the world and their “greatest joy” was time spent together on their sailboat, including weekends on the Long Island Sound and longer trips to Cape Cod and Maine.
Mrs. Kwitman loved spending time with her family and enjoyed when everyone could get together, according to her family; holidays such as Thanksgiving and Passover were always a highlight, they said.
Mrs. Kwitman is survived by her husband Harold, brothers Alan and Andrew, son David (Rachel), daughter Liz, and grandchildren Bennett and Amalia.
“Fredda taught us about kindness, compassion and friendship. She will be remembered for her amazing spirit and strength. She will be missed by all,” her family members said.
Donations in her memory can be made to “Jewish Programs” at Westchester Jewish Community Services (www.wjcs.com).
