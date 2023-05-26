Gabriel M. Angiello

Gabriel Michael Angiello, 96, a resident of Scarsdale for 42 years, died on March 3, 2022.
Born on August 28, 1925 to Domenico and Carmela Angiello, in an apartment heated by a coal stove on Villa Avenue in the Bronx, he was drafted at age 18 into the U.S. Navy, where he served on the USS Bronstein, as a radio operator. At age 96 he could still recite his Morse code.
Mr. Angiello’s family said he was a devoted husband and father until his last conscious breath. He nurtured a strong Catholic faith and was a dedicated member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale, ushering there until age 93. He was devoted to all of his siblings, but in particular to his older brother and business partner Fred. He was grateful for the childhood guidance he received from his eldest brother Joe, who also gave him his start in his career. He maintained a lifelong friendship with Frank Palmieri, his partner in countless childhood adventures: shagging golf balls at Van Cortlandt Golf Course, crabbing in the Hudson River and playing sandlot baseball.
Mr. Angiello was a skilled mechanic of typewriter and adding machines and the proud co-owner of Concourse Business Machines with his brother Fred, which operated for 40 years in the Fordham section of the Bronx. According to his family, Mr. Angiello loved every day working at his store. He was a technical wizard who could fix any typewriter or adding machine — whether it was a Remington Noiseless, an Olympia SM9 or Burroughs — and he loved watching a customer’s delight when he returned their immaculately refurbished typewriter. Also, he could fix any blender, grandfather clock or oil furnace.
Mr. Angiello was a talented athlete who loved playing and watching sports, said his family, and he was a passionate fan of baseball, first the New York Giants and later the Mets. He loved to tell anyone who might appreciate it that he was at the Polo Grounds when Bobby Thompson hit his famous home run against the Dodgers in 1951. He also loved thoroughbred horse racing, meticulously handicapping races with his brother Fred.
Mr. Angiello is survived by his two children, Robert and Nancy, his daughter-in-law Flor, his grandchildren Gabriella and Alessandra, and Michael and Donna Allen. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Margery, his wife of 56 years, and his two brothers and five sisters.
