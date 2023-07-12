Geoffrey K. Orlando died in his home in Scarsdale on July 9.
Born in Yonkers to Anthony and Katherine Orlando on May 18, 1944, he graduated from Lincoln High School in Yonkers and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Manhattan College and a Juris Doctor degree from Brooklyn Law School. At the wedding of a mutual friend, he met Janet Lynne Cucinell of Crestwood. Their first date was July 20, 1969, the date of the first moon landing. They were married in Bronxville on March 27, 1971.
After his army service, Mr. Orlando was hired as an assistant district attorney for Westchester County under District Attorney Carl Vergari and served as deputy chief of the Superior Court Trial Division. He was a gifted trial attorney and served as lead prosecutor on cases involving homicide, rape, arson, kidnapping and organized crime, including the highly publicized Bronfman kidnapping, Gulliver’s Disco fire and Stouffer’s Hotel fire murder.
After serving the county for 13 years, Mr. Orlando went into private practice and founded the Geoffrey K. Orlando law firm specializing in criminal defense litigation. His family said helping people was his calling, and he took each of his legal cases as a personal responsibility to right wrongs and fight for justice. He frequently appeared as a legal expert on television shows including ABC’s 20/20, Sally Jesse Raphael, Maury Povich, Phil Donohue and Geraldo Rivera.
Inspired by the legacy of his father, Mr. Orlando began teaching as he worked his way through school and continued throughout his life as an adjunct professor of law at Iona College, Mercy College and Westchester Community College. He was also a frequent lecturer at legal seminars and continuing education programs for attorneys and judges.
Mr. Orlando was an avid Yankees fan and took pride in his Italian heritage. His family said he was a compassionate and generous person, a great lawyer and a great teacher, but most of all he was a proud and adoring husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 52 years, Janet Cucinell Orlando; his daughter Susan Meier and son-in-law Stephan Meier; his grandchildren Miguel Muñoz-Orlando and Alba Muñoz-Orlando; and his brother Christopher Orlando and sister-in-law Joyce Orlando.
A wake will be held Thursday, July 13 at Fred H. McGrath Funeral Home in Bronxville and funeral services Friday, July 14, at 9:45 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in Bronxville.
