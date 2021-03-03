A former resident of Scarsdale, George Leonard Cady died Feb. 11 of natural causes. He was 97.
Born on Nov. 17, 1923 in Providence, Rhode Island, to George H. Cady and Mary Louella Cady (nee Leonard), he graduated from Brown University in 1945, majored in electric engineering and pursued a career in electrical contracting construction. He was president of MacNutt Electrical Co. in New York City and general manager of the Rocky Mountain Division of Dynalectric in Denver.
In 1948 Mr. Cady married Elizabeth (Betty) O’Neil, who predeceased him in 1999.
Mr. Cady and his wife lived in Fox Meadow and their children attended Scarsdale schools.
He also lived in Littleton, Colorado; Moss Creek in Bluffton, South Carolina; and Friendship Village in Tempe, Arizona.
He was an avid golfer achieving four holes-in-one in his life. He was also the longtime chair of the Architectural Review Committee at Moss Creek.
Mr. Cady is survived by a son, George Jr. (Susan) of Hobe Sound, Florida; a daughter, Linell Elizabeth Cady (Robert Borengasser) of Tempe, Arizona; a daughter, Patricia A. Cady (Bruce Lyskawa) of Londonderry, New Hampshire; a son, Stephen J. Cady (Clare O’Brien) of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin; and a daughter, Elizabeth N. Cady of Denver, Colorado, as well as 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mr. Cady will be interred alongside his wife Elizabeth at Saint Gregory’s in Bluffton, South Carolina.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.