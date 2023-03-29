Gerald H. Leventhal, M.D.

Dr. Gerald H. Leventhal, 84, of Scarsdale, died March 24 surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born, raised and educated in New York City, attending public schools in Brooklyn, earning a bachelor’s degree from Columbia University, and his M.D. from SUNY Downstate Medical Center. He was married to his wife Judith for nearly 59 years after meeting her playing tennis at Wingate Park in Brooklyn.
Dr. Leventhal was a physician specializing in internal medicine and rheumatology. He was a sole Park Avenue practitioner for most of his career, choosing to serve the community through a blended practice of concierge, PPO and Medicare/Medicaid patients. His passions included the practice of medicine, tennis, nature (through the lens of a camera and later expressed in his local award-winning paintings), and most of all his family.
He is survived by his wife Judith, his daughter Robyn, his son and daughter-in-law Eric and Jennifer, his brother Richard and his niece and nephew Hannah and Jared. He was known as Pop-Pop to his grandchildren Danielle, Alex, Lyla and Max.
Funeral services will be private; friends and family will be invited to sit shiva, details shared separately. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Danielle’s Dreams, the charity established in Dr. Leventhal’s granddaughter’s memory: Daniellesdreamteam.com.
