Ginette Blumner, 103 years old, formerly of Edgemont and Scarsdale, died Jan. 22 in Orange, Connecticut, where she had resided since last September.
Mrs. Blumner was born on Jan. 17, 1917, in Marseille, France and spent her youth in both Paris and Cannes.
In 1945 she met Lester Blumner, an American intelligence officer stationed in Cannes. They married in France in 1946 and moved back to New York City that year. They eventually settled in Cotswold, Edgemont in 1952 where she raised her two children, Danielle and Roger Lester who both attended Edegmont High School.
She worked in real estate for many years, giving up her license at the age of 90.
In 1978 she created a French-speaking book club with Evelyne Otten of Scarsdale, who became her very close friend for the remainder of her life. Her joyful disposition and positive energy was the driving force behind the book club’s success and proved to be the foundation of longstanding friendships between its members, according to her family, and they said her experiences in France during the Second World War gave her a rich and strong perspective on life that she shared with everyone during those book discussions.
She was raised on the stories of World War I, and saw changes from Lindbergh and gaslights in Paris to space travel and the internet.
Her family said she enjoyed life to the fullest and was a storyteller like no other. She loved to dance and sing, and was always up for telling a joke. She loved to travel and shared that love with her children.
Her family also said she remained an elegant “Parisienne” to the end, and missed her Mediterranée as well, and they said she would be greatly missed also by the many friends she made in both France and in the United States.
She is survived by her daughter, Danielle Blumner of Milford, Connecticut, her son Roger Lester Blumner of Switzerland, and her grandson Indigo Blumner of Switzerland.
