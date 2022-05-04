Edgemont resident Gino Mecarini died May 1 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was born June 7, 1935 in Viterbo, Italy, and came to the United States in 1962 on a fellowship for a master’s degree in geology at Brown University, which he received in 1964. He also received a doctorate in geology from the University of Rome in 1965. He then continued his graduate studies in oceanography at the University of Rhode Island. He joined what is currently known as Alpine Ocean Seismic Survey in 1966, and eventually bought the company which he led until he retired in 2014.
Mr. Mecarini was a pioneer in his industry, starting the first geophysical survey company in Italy and mentoring many throughout their careers. His family said he was “an avid traveler” and “had a great curiosity about the world around him, which he loved to share with his family and friends.” When he was not spending his time by, or in, the water, he loved to ski, bike, hike, look for mushrooms, and spend time enjoying his family, especially his grandchildren, they said.
“In his life he touched those fortunate enough to know him with his friendship, compassion and vibrant, life-loving personality,” his family said.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra; his son, Robert, and daughter-in-law, Jacqueline; and his grandchildren, Alessandro and Sofia. The family suggested donations can be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund in Mr. Mecarini’s memory.
A funeral service will be held Friday, May 6 from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 11 Lawton Ave., Hartsdale. The wearing of masks is requested. A graveside service will be held from 11:45 a.m. to noon at Kensico Cemetery, 273 Lakeview Ave., Valhalla.
