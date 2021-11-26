Gloria Kuttner, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, died at age 89 on Nov. 2 of a stroke at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She had moved to Ohio in 2020 to be closer to family.
Mrs. Kuttner was predeceased by her husband Sol, an Army veteran of World War II who also worked at the United States Mission to the United Nations, in 2007. They were married for 59 years.
Mrs. Kuttner was born May 14, 1932 in Pasadena, California, to her mother Bella Fried.
The Kuttners moved to Scarsdale in 1958 where they raised their three daughters. In 1970, Mrs. Kuttner edited “The Best to you from Greenacres,” a cookbook that included many favorite community recipes and raised money for Greenacres Elementary School. She was part of a rug-hooking group and created several rugs that are treasured by her family; loved to garden and enjoyed sharing her plants with neighbors on the Post Road; and loved to travel, visiting numerous cities in Europe, particularly enjoying Copenhagen, Denmark and Venice, Italy.
In 2009, Mrs. Kuttner traveled to Japan with daughter Lisa and son-in-law Chris, visiting Tokyo, Kyoto and Sendai. She had dreams of returning to Venice, but her health and the COVID-19 pandemic ended those plans.
Mrs. Kuttner is survived by her children, Marcia Werner, Lisa (Christopher) Kuttner-Kondo and Cynthia Kuttner, grandchildren Erica (Ryan), Daniel (Lauren), Claudia (Nicolas) and Rachel. She had nine great-grandchildren: Owen, Ella, Kai, Grayson, Elliot, Luke, Maya, Gia and Sawyer.
Mrs. Kuttner was a resident of Bristol Village Assisted Living in Waverly, Ohio, prior to her death.
Arrangements were by Riewerts Memorial Home in Bergenfield, New Jersey, and Epstein Memorial Home in Columbus, Ohio. Interment in the Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah Mausoleum in the Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, New Jersey, next to her husband took place Nov. 7.
