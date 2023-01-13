Grace Lurton Miller of Scarsdale died due to cancer Jan. 8 at age 94.
Born in Minneapolis on March 26, 1928 to Helen Grace Leo and Douglas Lurton, Grace and her younger sister, Margaret Mary Lurton (Kahle), moved to Mamaroneck Road in Scarsdale in 1935 to be raised and schooled there. Grace then attended Abbot Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, and was graduated from Connecticut College in 1949 with a degree in psychology. She moved to New York City working as a copywriter at Young & Rubicam for eight years and was especially proud of writing a poem for a full page Johnson & Johnson’s campaign titled “Baby’s world is a special place,” which appeared in Redbook and McCall’s.
After 35 years as a writer, she became a successful Merrill Lynch stockbroker for 24 years. “In the boisterous male finance world, she was understated, gentle and successful,” said her family.
In 1993 at age 65, she retired and moved to a quieter home life with her younger sister Margaret “Peg” Kahle in Madison, Connecticut, where she read, gardened and “generally tried to keep out of the way of the bothersome wild turkeys that had taken up residence nearby.”
In 1997, she fell in love with and married a widower named Douglas Howard Miller — “the boy next door, and love of her life,” said her family. In 2004 the couple moved to Naples, Florida, where they lived for 18 years until 2015 when Mr. Miller died at age 100.
According to her family, Mrs. Miller was an avid reader who loved to trade stocks and enjoyed learning about her Mayflower roots. They said she was a caring woman who will be missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her nephew, Brewster Lurton Kahle, his wife Mary Austin, and their children, Caslon Reed Austin Kahle and Logan Quinn Austin Kahle, all of San Francisco, as well as her cousin Joyce Sullivan of Somers, New York.
The family suggests donations may be made in Mrs. Miller’s memory to First Congregational Church of Naples, 6630 Immokalee Road, Naples, FL 34119.
An online memorial will be held Sunday, Jan. 22, from 5 to 6 p.m. at https://tinyurl.com/grace-memory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.