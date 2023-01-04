Gregory de Sousa, age 89, of Scarsdale, died Jan. 2.
Born on May 26, 1933, in Dar Es Salam, Tanzania, to Daniel and Maria Louisa de Sousa, he completed his secondary education at age 15 in Pakistan, where his mother relocated with the children as British schools had closed in East Africa during WWII.
Mr. de Sousa worked for the British Government from 1949 through 1963, stationed throughout Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. In 1962 he married Elizabeth Beatrice Sylvia Picardo and they moved to London, where he read law and became a barrister. In 1968, he was recruited for his specialization in international and air and space law and was sponsored by Kreindler & Kreindler, LLP to immigrate to the United States.
Mr. de Sousa’s family said he was passionate about the law, but also devoted significant time and decades of service to multiple organizations including the United Nations on nongovernmental committees for international development and as a volunteer fireman with Scarsdale Fire Department Company 3. His devotion to his faith was paramount throughout his life, as a lector, catechist, choir member, eucharistic minister and leader of the Legion of Mary.
Mr. de Sousa is survived by his wife Sylvia de Sousa of Hartsdale, his children Marie-Louise Scanlan of Bedford, Juliette-Marie de Sousa of Washington, D.C., and Gregory Christopher de Sousa of Poughquag, New York, and his grandchildren Paige Elizabeth Scanlan, Caroline Johanna Scanlan, Emma Juliet Scanlan, Ronan Gregory de Sousa and Adeline Elizabeth de Sousa.
Friends and family may visit Thursday, Jan. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Edwin L. Bennett Funeral Homes, 824 Scarsdale Ave., Scarsdale. On Friday, Jan. 6, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, Secor Road, Scarsdale.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations may be made to TunneltoTowers.org or CovenantHouse.org.
