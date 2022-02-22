Harriet Lasseter

Former Scarsdale resident Harriet Margaret “Peggy” Fisher Lasseter died Feb. 19 at her residence in White Plains at the age of 92.
Born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Lowell and Ruby Fisher, she had a flair for painting and design and attended Butler University and Indiana University, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in fine arts.
She met Karl R. Lasseter Jr. in Chicago, where they married. His work took them to New York where they started a family, as well as Florida, Lima, Peru, and five years in Geneva, Switzerland, before settling in Scarsdale in the 1970s. They eventually resided in White Plains.
Mrs. Lasseter was especially active in her community, whether in the U.S. or abroad. In Scarsdale, she was a member and driving force at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church, highlighted by her work in the rebuilding effort after the disastrous fire in the 1980s. She also was a long-term member of the choir and The New Choral Society, where she could share her love of singing and music.
She was also active in theater when in Peru. In Switzerland, she was active with the Scottish Church and International School.
She studied interior design at the New School in New York City, and had a flair for home decorating. Mrs. Lasseter was an avid art collector as well, and was a docent at the Neuberger Museum for many years. Her passion was Hudson River painters, but she had a deep knowledge of the art world. Her family said she loved traveling, collecting antiques, learning to cook international dishes, and sharing the company of friends and family. An avid Anglophile, she loved her visits to England in particular. “She was always concerned with the less fortunate, and gave to many causes,” said her family, adding that “she will be greatly missed.”
She was predeceased by her husband Karl in April of 2020. She is survived by her children Andrew and Victoria, and grandchildren William, Erik, Olivia, Chad and Evan.
A memorial service celebrating both Mr. and Mrs. Lasseter will be held at Hitchcock Presbyterian Church in Scarsdale. Details will be finalized soon.
Donations in Mrs. Lasseter’s honor, in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Hitchcock Church, the Neuberger Museum, the New Choral Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.
