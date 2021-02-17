Harry C. Doolittle, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, died Feb. 10 at Columbia-Presbyterian Hospital, with his wife, Misook, by his side. He was 97.
Born Sept. 17, 1923 to Henry P. Doolittle, Esq. and Ethel Boaz Doolittle in Chicago, Illinois, Harry and his older brother, Burling, were raised in Winnetka, Illinois, and attended New Trier High School where Harry was active in the Drama and Speech clubs.
After high school, he volunteered for Word War II, and served as LTJG, U.S. Navy from 1943-1946. He was the commanding officer of PT-108, Motor Torpedo Boat Squadron TEN, which supported Operation Oboe, the Australian invasion of Borneo in 1945.
Following the war, Mr. Doolittle attended Northwestern University. As a young man, he worked as a stage manager and actor, a police reporter for the Chicago City News Bureau, a crew member on TV’s Kukla, Fran and Ollie puppet show, and an assistant writer on The Howdy Doody Show. After moving to New York, Mr. Doolittle worked as creative director for Ted Bates and Company, writing memorable copy such as Certs: Two Mints in One! Following a long career in advertising, he and Misook started their own successful business, Exclusively Misook Inc., a maker of upscale knit clothing for women. Mr. Doolittle retired as chairman of the company in 2004.
In addition to writing, Mr. Doolittle was an avid painter, golfer, swimmer and scuba diver. He also loved traveling, living for a time in Johannesburg, South Africa, and enjoyed several Atlantic Ocean crossings on the Queen Mary II. He was a longtime member of The Episcopal Church of St. James the Less and the Scarsdale Golf Club.
Mr. Doolittle is survived by his wife Misook; three children, Paul (Patricia) Doolittle, Tracy (Richard) McNally and Scott Doolittle; two grandchildren, James Doolittle and Kimberly Doolittle; and his beloved dogs, Teddy and Yumi.
