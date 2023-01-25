Harry M. Garten

Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Windy at times with rain. Low 39F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Low 39F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.