Harry M. Garten, a resident of Edgemont since 1962, died Jan. 9 at the age of 102.
Born in July 1920 and raised in Manhattan, he missed the draft by 10 days and didn’t have to register, but in 1942, during his last year of law school at Harvard University, he enlisted. Just one week after Mr. Garten was accepted into the New York State bar, he was shipped out to Germany to work in military intelligence as a photo interpreter. His job was to locate possible military targets and to correct maps from Germany that were incomplete.
In an interview with the Inquirer in 2018, he said, “The finest people I ever met were the guys I met in the Army.”
After Mr. Garten’s service in the military came to an end, he married his wife, Lila, in 1949. They were married for 56 years until her death in 2005. In 1985 he began to volunteer at the Jewish Chapel at West Point where he gave tours to prospective students. That volunteer work opened a door for Mr. Garten to meet Nobel prize-winning author Elie Wiesel at a charity dinner. From 1988 to 1999 he accompanied numerous cadets on summer school trips to Israel.
After World War II, he entered into business with his father, Nathan, managing real estate. He was called back to active duty as a major at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, for a year during the Berlin Wall crisis in 1961. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserve in 1980 as a lieutenant colonel.
In May 2022, Mr. Garten was among dozens of surviving Ritchie Boys granted the United States Holocaust Museum’s highest honor, the Elie Wiesel Award. The Ritchie Boys were a special World War II U.S. military intelligence unit that was instrumental to the Allied victory and served as translators and interrogators after the war ended.
Mr. Garten was also an accomplished scholar. He graduated from Townsend Harris High School at age 14 and enrolled at Columbia University at 15. At the time of his death, he was the last surviving member of the Harvard Law School Class of 1942.
Every Sunday for many years, Mr. Garten met with friends at Lange’s Deli (until it closed in 2019) to share war stories, past and present, and to talk about books and literature. He was a prolific reader, an avid bridge player and a devoted New York Yankees fan. He is survived by his son, David.
