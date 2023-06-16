Scarsdale resident Haskell Irvin Rosenthal died on June 9, surrounded by his family. He was 87.
Born in Houston, Texas, on April 19, 1936 to David and Esther Rosenthal, he graduated from the University of Houston with an accounting degree and had a career filled with public service and a commitment to education. He helped the IRS start its Taxpayer Services Program, the free program that allows people to call in and get help with their taxes. He taught high school reading. He served as a captain in the U.S. Army Reserves. For many years, he worked with family at the Texas-based retailer, Weiner’s Stores Inc.
In 1974, he married Judith-Ann Saks, and their son, Brian, was born in 1978. Mr. and Mrs. Rosenthal were both longtime members of Congregation Beth Israel in Houston.
Mr. Rosenthal was known for his deep compassion and empathy, his beautiful singing voice and his love of Judaism, his relatives said, and family was extremely important to him.
Mr. Rosenthal loved children and, in his later years, he published four children’s books that he wrote and his wife Judy illustrated: “The Little Dreidel that Ran Away” (2015), “Flutter” (2016), “Lilly’s Trip to the Lands of Adventure” (2022), and “Spots and Sparky” (2022).
Mr. Rosenthal’s funeral took place at Westchester Reform Temple in Scarsdale, where he and Judy moved to be close to their son and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Judy, his son Brian and daughter-in-law Eugenie, and his grandchildren Lillian, Charles and Eve.
Contributions in his honor may be made to college-access nonprofit Let’s Get Ready founded by his daughter-in-law (www.letsgetready.org).
