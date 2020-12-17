Hele-Mall Oja, a longtime resident of Scarsdale, died at her home Nov. 14. She was 81.
Mrs. Oja was born in Tallinn, Estonia, in 1939, and grew up in Montreal, Canada. She graduated from McGill University with a BA in English and philosophy. She met her husband Tonis at McGill, and they married in 1961. Together, they raised their sons Erik and Andreas. The family moved to Scarsdale in the fall of 1974.
Mrs. Oja had a long and fulfilling career as a corporate librarian at Capital Research Co. in New York, and prior to that at Drexel Burnham Lambert. At home, she was multitalented, particularly with knitting, gardening, cooking and writing. She read widely. She was very fond of animals, including wild birds, and cared for many cats and dogs over the years. She also loved to travel and visited her homeland and extended family in Estonia several times.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, her brother Peeter in Minneapolis, and her children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.