Longtime Scarsdale resident Helene Ziara “Nina” Assatly died May 1. She was 86.
Born Sept. 22, 1933 to Khalil and Adele Najim, she was a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology and began a career as a showroom model. Her romance with her boss’ son, Theodore Assatly Jr., led to an enduring and storybook marriage. They resided for most of their married life in Scarsdale, where Nina had a successful second career in school administration at the Edgewood School.
Her family said she was an accomplished hostess and wonderful cook and baker, who loved entertaining her family, celebrating holidays and visiting with friends and extended family.
They said her friendships were deep and lifelong as evidenced by her friend of 50 years, Dorothy McElroy, whom she regarded as her other sister.
Mrs. Assatly was a loving, giving wife, mother and grandmother as well as a good neighbor and involved member of her community, said her family. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Barbara Friedman, and is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Theodore Assatly Jr.; her daughter Mia Pescetti; sons Theodore III and Charles, with their spouses Kimberly and Barbara respectively; and grandchildren Matthew Shoemaker, Lucy and Isabella Pescetti, Theodore IV and Nicholas Assatly.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.
