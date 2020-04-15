Henry Graff

Renowned presidential scholar and professor Henry Franklin Graff, formerly of Edgemont, died April 7. He was 98 years old and lived at the Osborne in Rye.
Graff taught American history at Columbia University from 1946 until 1991 and was a past chairman of the university’s history department. Presidents Harry Truman and Gerald Ford participated in his groundbreaking Seminar on the Presidency, one of Columbia’s most popular courses. Columbia acknowledged Graff’s talent for bringing history to life by presenting him with the Great Teacher Award, the Mark Van Doren Award for distinguished teaching and scholarship and, in 2005, an honorary doctor of letters degree.
Graff wrote more than a dozen books, including “The Tuesday Cabinet: Deliberation and Decision on Peace and War Under Lyndon B. Johnson,” published in 1970, and “The Modern Researcher” with his Columbia colleague Jacques Barzun. He edited a bestselling book of essays, “The Presidents” first published in 1984 and regularly updated.
The author of numerous textbooks and news articles in magazines and journals, Graff served as a historical consultant to media outlets and was a frequent guest on television and radio shows. He was the subject of a lengthy interview in the Inquirer in 2007.
In 1965, President Johnson appointed Graff to the National Historical Publications Commission and in 1993 President Bill Clinton appointed him to the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Review Board.
Graff also served on the Pulitzer Prize jury in American history.
The son of Florence (Morris) and Samuel Graff, he graduated magna cum laude from City College of New York, where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa. He earned his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from Columbia.
During World War ll, Graff served as a Japanese language translator and crypto analyst in the U. S. Army’s Signal Intelligence Service. He received a War Department Citation and Army Medal of Commendation for his service, which included translating a message from the Japanese ambassador to Germany detailing German preparations to repel the Allied invasion in Normandy.
Graff was predeceased in 2019 by his wife of nearly 73 years, the former Edith Krantz, and his twin sister, Myra Balber. He is survived by two daughters, Iris Morse and Ellen Graff; five grandchildren, Molly Rothstein, Elizabeth Rothbart, Marshall Fox, Nathaniel Fox and Sarah Fox and five great-grandchildren, Charles and William Rothbart, Maxwell and Caroline Rothstein and Arveh Fox.
