Longtime Scarsdale resident Henry Stuart Otto Jr. died in his New London, New Hampshire, home on June 8, surrounded by his family. He was 91.
Born on March 19, 1929 in New York, New York, to Henry Stuart Otto Sr. and Mary Joslin Otto, he enrolled in 1947 at Colorado College where he was a member of the football program and the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. At college, he met his bride of 63 years, Elizabeth (Bette) Davis. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps, proudly following his father’s example, who served in the U.S. Army during both World War I and II.
After completing his service, Mr. Otto returned to his childhood home of Scarsdale with Bette, where they raised their children Henry III (Trey), Stephen and Elizabeth. They made lifelong friends as members of Fox Meadow Tennis Club and St. James the Less Episcopal Church. After decades in New York, the couple retired to New London, New Hampshire, where Mr. Otto had spent summers as a boy. In New London they quickly became members of the community through the New London Historical (“Hysterical,” he called it) Society, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, the Colby Sawyer Chargers Club and the annual New London Hospital Days Parade, where Mr. Otto showed off his 1937 Ford dump truck.
Selfless with his time, his family said, Mr. Otto organized USMC birthday celebrations for the Kearsarge Marines group and also volunteered at the New England Healing Sports Association ski program at Mount Sunapee, New Hampshire. Mr. Otto had a distinct “love for people and building precious relationships,” his family said, and “he took the opportunity to make each of his favorite activities into a social event — whether making marmalade, Granny’s green tomato pickle, or pressing apple cider with his 1899-model cider mill.”
He also enjoyed spending time with family at his grandfather’s historic summer home at Buffalo Hill Farm in Oxford, Massachusetts. Affectionately known as “Popey” he never lost his thirst for adventure, said his family. In recent years he returned to the Matterhorn, bordering Italy and Switzerland, with his lifelong friend and college classmate, Doug Van Metre (“Moose”), sailed along the Maine Coast aboard the Schooner Mercantile, and attended reunions at Colorado College and The Dublin School.
Mr. Otto is survived by his children, their spouses Bonnie, Sue and Chris, as well as his grandchildren Matt, Kyle, Paul and Haleigh. He is predeceased by his wife Bette, his siblings Mary, Bett and Tim, his first grandchild Zachary and many friends. The family said they hope those who knew him will “continue to be inspired by his legacy of generosity, kindness, gratitude, enthusiastic story-telling and genuine love for others.”
Donations may be made to the New London Historical Society, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, and Lake Sunapee VNA & Hospice Care. Details for a celebration of Mr. Otto’s life are to be determined.
