Henry Zurkow, born Dec. 22, 1998, passed away suddenly but peacefully at home in Scarsdale on July 16. His family said Henry possessed boundless intellectual curiosity and was known for his limitless ability to listen, his warmth, his empathy, his self-starter qualities and his rugged individuality. Although only 23 at the time of his death, Henry lived a very full life.
A lifelong Scarsdale resident, Henry was recently based in Boulder, Colorado, where he attended the University of Colorado with a special interest in philosophy and psychology. At Scarsdale High School, from which he graduated in 2017, Henry was a standout athlete, co-captain of the football team, which reached the Section 1 finals, and played on the ice hockey team, which twice reached the semifinals of the state championships.
His family said Henry’s greatest love was hiking. He was attracted both to the physical challenge and the thoughtfulness of a solitary venture in nature, often hiking 10,000 feet in elevation and 30 miles in a single day. Undeterred by the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Henry hiked the 46 high peaks of the Adirondacks almost four complete times from the summer of 2020 through the fall of 2021, including a solo winter 46er during 17 snow-covered, sub-freezing days in January 2021.
Although the North Country of New York was his favorite place, he moved to Colorado principally to tackle its peaks. His family said he also played guitar and piano with a passion, drawing strong influences from Jimi Hendrix and Gary Clark Jr., while furthering his lifelong interest in reading and writing both music and poetry with Henry David Thoreau as a favorite author.
In summer months, Henry mentored younger generations as a head counselor at Camp Lincoln in Keysville, New York, where he compassionately cared for the youngest campers and led overnight hiking trips for campers of all ages.
Henry was a co-owner of La Verbena de la Burra, a small bar/restaurant in Zacatlán de Las Manzanas, Mexico in the mountains of Central Mexico. His family said he was particularly proud of La Verbena’s reputation for serving pulque, a 2,000-year-old Aztec beverage made by local farmers from the fermented sap of the maguey plant. At the time of his passing, he was planning a work and hiking trip to visit his partners in Mexico, as well as the farm suppliers of La Verbena’s pulque.
Henry is survived and deeply missed by his parents, Erica and Peter Zurkow, brothers Ben Zurkow and Jake Zurkow, grandmothers Lysbeth Zurkow and Gabrielle Gross, and by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family suggested contributions may be made in Henry’s memory to www.chiefsfund.org, a nonprofit scholarship fund run in connection with Camp Lincoln to allow underprivileged children to discover the wonders of the outdoors in the Adirondack Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.