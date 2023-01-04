Herbert Wolfzahn, who operated Wilmot Chemists, a successful pharmacy in Scarsdale for 40 years, died Dec. 17. He was 99 years old.
Born in Vienna, Austria, on Aug. 10, 1923, he escaped the Holocaust as a teenager. His parents were able to send him via ship from Vienna to what was then Palestine, where he lived and worked on a kibbutz for several years.
After serving in the British Coast Guard and helping toward the establishment of the State of Israel, he attended McGill University in Canada and then Columbia University’s College of Pharmacy.
Mr. Wolfzahn’s family described him as a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. They said he was a “warm, knowledgeable and charming person, who showed interest and caring to all he encountered” and he “contributed greatly to the community” through his Wilmot Pharmacy.
He is survived by his wife, Annabelle, their three daughters, Risa, Felice and Orna and their spouses, plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
