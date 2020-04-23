Longtime Scarsdale resident Howard S. Schlactus died April 18 at his home at the age of 85.
He was born July 6, 1934 in Brooklyn to Henry and Mae (Cohen) Schlactus. He graduated City College of New York in 1955 with a degree in accounting. He joined his father’s insurance brokerage firm, which he eventually took over and developed over a career spanning more than 60 years, devoting himself to his family and business clients, and pioneering special protections for the delivery industry and its workers. His son Peter joined the firm in 1993 and worked alongside him until Howard Schlactus retired in 2018.
Mr. Schlactus is survived by his wife Barbara (Rachman); his children Peter (Jennifer), Ellen (Cyril) Darensbourg and David (Stacy); and his grandchildren Josh and Abby Schlactus, Hannah and Anthony Darensbourg, and Ari, Shelby, Daniel and Coby Schlactus. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Robert and Gilbert.
His family said, “He will be missed by his many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, colleagues, clients and friends.”
A private funeral was held in New York Tuesday, April 21. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
To contact the family, visit ballarddurand.com/obit/howard-sheldon-schlactus.
