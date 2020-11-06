Hugh Jones

Hugh N. Jones, a former Scarsdale resident and consulting editor of The Scarsdale Inquirer, died on Oct. 17 at age 97.
Born Nov. 10, 1923 in Lakewood, Ohio, Mr. Jones joined the U.S. Army Air Force in 1942 at age 18, serving in WWII as a ball turret gunner in a B-24 Liberator heavy bomber. After 35 missions, 15 that were extremely dangerous, he was credited with 50, and received an air medal with three oak leaf clusters. His group received two presidential citations for missions over Italy, Rumania and Germany. He carried a small typewriter with him and kept a war diary in which he wrote after each mission he flew. The copyrighted diary can be found on the internet by searching his name at www.450thbg.com.
Mr. Jones received a BA from Northwestern University in journalism and political science and an MA from the University of Chicago in political science and economics. He was a radio news reporter, writer and editor in Chicago for the Mutual Broadcasting System in 1946-47, and for CBS from 1948-51. In 1950-51 he was president of the Midwest chapter of the Radio Writers' Guild. During his career, he served as director of public information for the American College of Radiology, a vice president of the J. Walter Thompson Agency in New York City, and as a consultant for Caliper Inc., a psychological testing firm based in Princeton, New Jersey.
While living in Scarsdale from 1962 to 1985, Mr. Jones served as president of the Urban Suburban Action Committee, which supported efforts to bring minority students from Mount Vernon into Scarsdale schools. He also co-chaired STEP, an organization that supported bringing minority high school students to live with a Scarsdale family for their last two years of high school. He and his wife served as a host for STEP student Charles Blair, from Canton, Mississippi, who became a physician.
From 1982 to 1999 Mr. Jones was consulting editor for the Points of View page of The Scarsdale Inquirer. In 1985 he moved with his family to New York City.
Mr. Jones was predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Billie M. Jones, who died Sept. 18, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Dr. Rebecca Jones, her husband Dr. William Jones; his sons, Jeffrey Jones and Scott Jones, and Scott's wife Susan Sterman-Jones, and four grandchildren, Owen, Tyler, Jackson and Ruby.
His family and friends said they would greatly miss his love, intelligence, wit and knowledge of history, including the history of the New York Yankees. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.
