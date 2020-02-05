Ira Wilson, patriarch of Wilson & Son Jewelers in Scarsdale, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, at age 81 after a five-year battle with leukemia. Mr. Wilson passed peacefully surrounded by family.
Mr. Wilson, who worked in the business for seven decades, was a third-generation jeweler, carrying on the tradition of his grandfather, Morris Wilson, who founded the store in 1905.
Today the store is run by a fourth generation: Mr. Wilson’s sons, Matthew and Michael, who are partners in the business. Mr. Wilson had scaled back his involvement in the business, but never officially retired, staying active to a degree until about a year ago when his illness became more advanced.
Mr. Wilson was once a board member of the New York State Jewelers Association, sat on the local Rotary Club board and was involved with the Scarsdale Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. Wilson is survived by Lynne, his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 60 years; sons Matt (Barbara) and Mike (Tara); daughter Amy Soravilla (Danny); eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Temple Beth Abraham in Tarrytown. Shiva will commence immediately following the service and burial until 5:30 p.m. and again on Saturday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Wilson’s memory be made to the White Plains Hospital Medical Center or Tufts Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts.
This is a loss for so many people. Ira was a kind, smart, generous man who always had a smile for all of us. We will all miss him so much but his family will miss him the most. David and I send supportive thoughts to the entire family.
The Cucolo family and staff of Parkway Cafe want to express our condolences to the Wilson family. Scarsdale will never feel the same without the physical presence of Ira, but his presence will always be felt and remembered.
This is sad news. My condolences to Lynne, Matt, Mike and your entire family.
