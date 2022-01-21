Former Scarsdale resident Iris Adler died Jan. 17, surrounded by family.
She lived 37 years in Scarsdale, where she raised her two children and was a successful real estate agent. She also was active in many local civic organizations, including the Scarsdale Woman’s Club, the Scarsdale Bowl Committee and the Quaker Ridge PTA. She moved to White Plains in 1994 but continued to work in Scarsdale for another 20 years.
She is survived by her daughter and son, Lani and John (Sherri), and her grandchildren Luke Willert (Kathleen), Ryan and Hannah Adler-Levine, and her close friend and former sister-in-law Dotsy Potter, currently a Scarsdale resident.
Memorial and burial were held privately Jan. 19. Donations in Mrs. Adler’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.