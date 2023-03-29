J. Harold Nissen

Joseph Harold Nissen, a former Scarsdale resident for 55 years, died March 25, at the age of 96.
Born in New York City on May 8, 1926, he led a “remarkable life filled with love, dedication and service to his family, community and profession,” according to his family.
For more than 60 years, Mr. Nissen was a respected and accomplished international intellectual property attorney. He was a partner in several law firms and retired in his mid-80s, but continued to mentor new attorneys. He was a dedicated community leader and served in several organizations, including the U.S. and Canadian Federation of Jewish Men's Clubs, the Masons, the Scarsdale Auxiliary Police and Temple Israel Center of White Plains.
Mr. Nissen’s legacy is one of love, kindness and generosity, his family said, and his “greatest joy in life” was his marriage to Sylvia Orgel Nissen, whom he “cherished and loved” for over 75 years. Together, they raised four daughters, Elise (Bruce) Nathan, Leslie (Scott) Simmons, Rhonda Broden (Mark Sheiner) and Nancy Nissen (Michael Riak), who survive him.
He also was a “devoted and proud” grandfather to eight grandchildren, three grandchildren by marriage, and two great-granddaughters: David (Jada), Amanda (James), Jessica (Will), Nikki (John), Joshua (Samantha), Andrew, Samantha, Alexa, Juno and Gemma, whom he was “delighted to see grow and thrive,” and who brought him “endless joy and happiness.”
According to his family, Mr. Nissen will be remembered for his “unwavering dedication” to his family and community, his passion for his work and his “infectious sense of humor… He leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a profound impact on all who knew him and will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”
